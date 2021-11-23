The Humane Society Of The United States Chooses Engaging Networks as Fundraising and Advocacy Partner HSUS Continues to Advance Animal Welfare Cause with Cutting-Edge Digital Engagement Platform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), one of the largest animal welfare organizations in the world, today announced it has selected Engaging Networks as its primary digital engagement technology platform for fundraising, advocacy and email. HSUS continues to advance a powerful legacy of change for animal welfare policy and rescue efforts across the country.

"The Humane Society of the United States has a remarkable track record advancing animal welfare in the US. Our entire team is excited to have this opportunity to help HSUS engage more supporters in their work leveraging the innovation of our fundraising and advocacy technology" said Graham Covington, CEO of Engaging Networks.

"Our development team was very impressed with Engaging Networks' proven ability to increase the reach of nonprofit fundraising and advocacy campaigns," said Stacy Stonich, Senior Vice President, Technology & Information Solutions at The Humane Society of the United States. "With millions of members and donors, we wanted a cutting-edge, all-in-one engagement platform that integrates seamlessly with our current donor database."

HSUS focuses its efforts on animal rescues, providing sanctuary and healthcare to animals in need, increasing shelter adoptions and eliminating unsustainable and harmful practices against animals. HSUS rescues and cares for thousands of animals every year through their rescue and response team and other hands-on animal care services. Watch HSUS' recent YouTube series on how to care for animals during heat waves.

Engaging Networks is a digital engagement platform that offers nonprofits everything that they need to successfully raise more money and win more campaigns. From fundraising and marketing automation journeys to artificial intelligence, the platform is updated constantly with new features and upgrades every six to eight weeks. And with a 97% client retention rate, Engaging Networks has become a valued partner to more than 400 nonprofits in 50 countries around the world.

About HSUS: HSUS fights all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind their name: a humane society.

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of incredible organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign and Amnesty International USA. Today, they have two offices in Washington, D.C. and London, and serve more than 400 nonprofits in more than 50 countries around the world.

