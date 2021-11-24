Branded Legacy, Inc.'s President Makes Immediate Impact

LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures implements new standard operating procedures.

New President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White, makes immediate impact upon joining the team. Mr. White tapped into his network to forge new business relationships that will streamline operations and provide sales support for new sales team.

Last month, the sales team sold through first run of Delta 8 Gummies. A significantly larger second run was delivered earlier this month to meet the demand of the Company's growing customer base. The sales team took advantage of the waiting period and discovered a sweet spot for the Spikes CBDX brand: physical therapy and chiropractic offices. They have generated nearly 10 strong leads for Spikes CBDX topicals: massage oil, cryo-gel and cream.

President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White, states, "The feedback we have gotten on the products are great. Active recovery is why Spikes CBDX started, and our best asset is former NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes. There is a huge opportunity and demand for our topical line in the medical industry."

White's strong sales and leadership background seem to have made the greatest impact for the Company. The executive team agrees that new standard operating procedures are vital to the Company's long-term success. With the new sales team on the ground and support from the executive team, the Company has been making progress on all fronts.

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Matthew Nichols, comments, "Brandon and I work well together. We collaborate daily and have made progress in many areas. There's much to be excited about, and it's just on the horizon."

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

