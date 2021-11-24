Ontario Teachers' establishes Global Investment Strategy Department

Global Investment Strategy to be led by industry veteran Jonathan Hausman

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announced the creation of the Global Investment Strategy Department, which will be led by Jonathan Hausman, who has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Strategy, effective immediately.

Global Investment Strategy will enhance Ontario Teachers' global competitive advantage by developing and building conviction on strategic responses to emerging global themes that traverse asset classes and regions, working closely with the investment team to support innovation, and continuing to develop and leverage differentiated strategic relationships.

"Having an informed and integrated view of strategic trends has always been core to our approach to delivering superior returns and impact over the long term. The Global Investment Strategy team will deepen our capacity to identify and tackle multifaceted themes as we grow our investments around the world," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer, Ontario Teachers'. "We look forward to Jonathan and his team continuing to identify and help the Investments Division execute on key themes to drive performance for the long-term benefit of the Fund and our members."

Mr. Hausman joined Ontario Teachers' in 2004. He has held senior roles in Capital Markets, and, since 2017, has been Managing Director, Global Strategic Relationships. Prior to joining Ontario Teachers', Mr. Hausman was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs. He holds a BA (Hons.) from McGill University, an MSc. (Econ.) from the London School of Economics, and an MPA from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He also has an ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, Chair of the Canadian Council for the Americas, and a member of the Advisory Board of Capitalize for Kids.

