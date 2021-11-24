Pebble Gear™ Launches New Kid-Friendly Tablet Range and Accessories

Brand-New Device and Accessories Featuring Your Favorite Disney Characters -- Out Now!

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pebble Gear , an international children's technology company, announces the launch of a range of ground-breaking, safety-focused and Disney-licensed kids' tablets and accessories aimed at three to eight year-olds for the US Market.

Pebble Gear, with the mission of helping kids safely take their first steps into technology has created an innovative kids' tablet specifically designed to allow children to access digital content safely and securely. The Pebble Gear Kids' Tablet provides access to kid-friendly gaming and educational content, free of any in-app purchases, unwanted pop-ups, or hidden fees and comes with full access to extensive parental controls at no additional cost. The tablet also includes a free year of access to kid-safe versions of over 500 of the most popular kids' apps via the proprietary GameStore Junior application, allowing kids and families to explore the world of available digital content while offering parents complete peace-of-mind.

"There is a genuine concern for many parents in this new digital world of trying to find a balance between allowing their kids access to digital content for fun and education whilst ensuring their safety," said Mike Steup, CEO of the snakebyte | GROUP (Pebble Gear's parent company). "The specifically developed and curated content within the closed architecture of the Pebble Gear tablet overcomes many of those fears for parents and kids alike."

Following initial successes in international markets, Pebble Gear launched the range of 7" Android tablets in the United States this fall, offering fans access to intricately-themed, immersive environments featuring their favorite characters from Disney's Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Friends, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story and Cars franchises. The tablets also come packaged in their own unique and theme-matching protective bumper case, ensuring security both inside and out.

The Pebble Gear Kids' Tablets have a recommended retail price of $99.99 and are available for purchase from Target and on www.pebblegear.com .

ABOUT the snakebyte | GROUP AND PEBBLE GEAR

Pebble Gear is a collective of well-known industry experts collaborating to focus on delivering engaging and compelling consumer products on a global stage. Mainly focused on the Digital Interactive and Consumer Technology sectors, our expertise covers marketing and global IP collaborations, software development, sales and distribution, and manufacturing and R&D. Headquartered in Germany but operating in the UK, North America and Asia, snakebyte Group offers a fully integrated approach to bringing IP to market.

For More Information please visit www.pebblegear.com .

After the initial 12-months, unlimited prepaid access to GameStore Junior is available at $4.99 for one month, $12.99 for three, or $39.99 for a year.

