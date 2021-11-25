Kinecta Federal Credit Union Hosted its 48th Annual Holiday Food Drive to Provide Much Needed Assistance and Cheer to Local Families

Since 1973, Kinecta has Partnered with Los Angeles County Community-based Organizations to Identify and Provide Families in Need with Assistance During the Holidays

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union proudly hosted its 48th Annual Holiday Food Drive at Jesse Owens Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21. Kinecta made Thanksgiving a little brighter for over 1,000 deserving families selected by Los Angeles-based community organizations by giving them each a bag of traditional Thanksgiving food items along with a $75 grocery store gift card to help complete their holiday meal.

"The holiday season is known as a time of giving and each year Kinecta enthusiastically conducts activities to support the communities where we work and live," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "As food insecurity rises amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are delighted to make this holiday season a little easier for deserving families in need. We thank our employees, the community, corporate sponsors, members and individual donors for their support in helping to make our 2021 Holiday Food Drive a success!"

During November, Kinecta collected monetary donations raising over $55,000 from corporate sponsors, members, employees and individual donors. At the event, cars lined up to safely receive their goodie bags in a drive thru environment hosted by more than 75 Kinecta volunteers, including employees, family, friends and vendors, joined by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, prominent Watts activist & Parents of Watts founder, Dr. Sweet Alice Harris, and LA Galaxy forward, Cameron Dunbar.

The 48th Annual Holiday Food Drive successfully supported families selected by community organizations, including: Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, Athens Park Tiny Tots, Centro de Niños, Inc., City of Hawthorne Project Gobble, Community's Child, Drew League, El Centro Del Pueblo, El Nido Family Center, Epiphany Church El Monte, Good Faith Baptist Church, GRYD, Hawthorne President's Council, Jefferson Elementary, Jesse Owens Park Community, King/Drew Magnet Medical High School, LAPD Cadets - Southeast Division, Metro LA Region of Los Angeles Church of Christ, N. Pasadena Church of Christ, Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, Parents of Watts, Richstone Family Center, Salvation Army of Compton, South Bay Family Health Center, St. Albert the Great, St. Lawrence Elementary School, St. Odilia's Elementary School, Thomas House Family Shelter, VFW El Monte Post 10218 and Watts/Century Latino Organization.

Special thank you to this year's sponsors that donated $1,000 or more:

Affinity Trusts; Appraisal Solutions; Big 5; Cook Solutions Group, Inc.; Cox Automotive; CU Direct; CU Revest; DiVenture Marketing Group; Entrust Datacard; Experian; First American Mortgage Solutions, LLC; Forsyth Howe O'Dwyer Kalb & Murphy; GoodLeap; Iron Mountain Record Management; iSpace; Land Gorilla, Inc.; LPL Financial; Mrs. Cubbison's Foods; Open Lending; Servion, Inc.; Ralphs/Food 4 Less; Styskal, Wiese & Melchione; Skechers USA, Inc.; SWBC; and Symitar.

During 2020 employees of Kinecta and its subsidiaries volunteered over 4,560 hours, donated more than $634,000 to charitable causes and participated in over 145 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit https://www.kinecta.org/community/

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

