China Eastern Airlines holds online exchange between Chinese, Italian Gen-Zers

Chinese and Italian Gen-Zers had a close look at each other at an online exchange activity held by China Eastern Airlines (CEA) on Nov. 24.

The exchange activity, titled CEAir On Air, was joined by over 40 zoomers, as well as their teachers, from China's Nankai University and Italy's Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies. Together with CEA staff members, they shared their experiences of living in China and working at the CEA.

At the activity, Italian captain Diego Benedetto with the CEA introduced the preparations that a captain shall do before piloting a flight, shared his stories of flying in China, and sent his wishes to the Gen-Zers.

Head flight attendant Hu Anlun with the CEA, who once lived and studied in Italy, made a presentation of airplane etiquette in the prep-room of the CEA headquarters in Shanghai. She also displayed the comfy environment and shared her stories of studying in Italy.

"My job takes me on a global tour, and that is the most attractive part about it," Hu said, adding that her job vividly presents her the colors and brilliance of the world.

Benedetto told the Gen-Zers that his love for the profession started when he was a child. He felt the call of the profession when seeing photos of pilots in uniforms at home in his childhood, he told the students. The man said it's lucky for him to have become a pilot today.

Benedetto encouraged the Chinese and Italian students to turn what they have learned into a motivation for their further progress.

During the past 10 years, the CEA has maintained sound cooperation with Rome's Convitto Nazionale "Vittorio Emanuele II" (Italian boarding school) and the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, actively joining China-Italy exchanges in culture, art and education. The company has injected new vitality into the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Caption: Chinese and Italian Gen-Zers had a close look at each other at an online exchange activity held by China Eastern Airlines (CEA) on Nov. 24.

