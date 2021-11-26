SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. - RECAF

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("Reconnaissance" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RECAF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Reconnaissance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Between June 24, 2021 and September 7, 2021, Viceroy Research ("Viceroy") published a series of reports scrutinizing ReconAfrica's operations and alleging that the Company was engaged in various forms of undisclosed impermissible or otherwise problematic conduct. According to the Viceroy reports, ReconAfrica was engaged in or intended to engage in fracking in ecologically sensitive areas, unlicensed drilling test, the illegal storage of water in unlined pools, and the use of inadequate and inappropriate consultants in connection with its operations. Viceroy further alleged that ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping. Following the publication of the Viceroy reports, ReconAfrica's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

