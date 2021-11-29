Capital Power and Enbridge Collaborate to Reduce CO₂ Emissions in Alberta

Open access carbon hub in Wabamun area of central Alberta would support Capital Power and other local companies

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) and Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) are pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton, Alberta, near Capital Power's Genesee Generating Station.

Enbridge and Capital Power have agreed to jointly evaluate and advance a CCS project, with Enbridge as the transportation and storage service provider and Capital Power as the CO 2 provider, subject to the Government of Alberta's competitive carbon hub selection process and a future final investment decision. Enbridge, with the support of Capital Power, is applying to develop an open access carbon hub in the Wabamun area through the Government of Alberta's Request for Full Project Proposals process, which is expected to start as early as December 2021.

"Capital Power is helping build a carbon-neutral future in Alberta by advancing the Genesee CCS Project at our Genesee Generating Station," said Chris Kopecky, Capital Power Senior Vice President and Chief Legal, Development and Commercial Officer. "It's exciting to partner with Enbridge – a sustainability leader – on this project and support their efforts in pursuit of the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub. Collaborative development throughout the CCS value chain is key to ensuring that CCS can be deployed in a safe, responsible, and cost-effective manner."

"We're excited to be partnering with Capital Power in support of their commitment to a low-carbon energy future," said Colin Gruending, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. "Collaboration like this is critical as we look to advance cost-effective, customer-focused carbon capture, transportation and storage solutions in Alberta and across North America, with a commitment to protecting land, water and the environment and engaging meaningfully with local Indigenous communities."

The proposed project would serve Capital Power's Genesee Generating Station near Warburg, Alberta which currently provides over 1,200 megawatts of baseload electricity generation to Albertans. Capital Power is currently repowering the Genesee 1 and 2 units, to create North America's most efficient natural gas combined cycle power generation units, positioning them to deliver reliable and affordable electricity for generations to come. The Genesee CCS Project is expected to capture up to 3 million tonnes of CO 2 annually from the repowered units, which would be transported and stored through Enbridge's open access carbon hub that could also serve several other local industrial companies. Subject to the award of carbon sequestration rights and regulatory approvals, the proposed project could be in service as early as 2026.

In October, with Capital Power's support, Enbridge responded to the Government of Alberta's call for Expressions of Interest to construct and operate carbon storage hubs. Within its proposal, Enbridge outlined its plans to develop an open access carbon storage hub with cost-effective, customer-focused CCS solutions in the Wabamun area while minimizing any infrastructure footprint to protect land, water and the environment.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

