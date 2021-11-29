HMS Valuation Partners Launches New Healthcare Arbitration Service for Valuation Disputes

NEW ORLEANS,, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Valuation Partners (HMS), a national healthcare consulting firm specializing in valuation and transaction advisory services, proudly announces a new service line - Healthcare Arbitration for Valuation Disputes. Joe Aguilar and Don Crawford, partners with HMS, will lead this service line as registered neutrals with the American Health Law Association (AHLA) Dispute Resolution Service. As of November 1, 2021, AHLA's new "Rules of Procedure for Commercial Arbitration" takes effect and is "tailor-made for situations in which the fair market value or commercially reasonable value of a health care asset is central to the parties' dispute."

Joe Aguilar, HMS Partner shares: "Many disputes that result in arbitration are rooted in a disagreement over the fair market value (FMV) for a specific healthcare business entity and/or professional service in question. Our goal is to partner with AHLA as a recognized expert to provide an independent valuation analysis for parties wishing to resolve such a dispute."

Don Crawford, HMS Partner, adds: "As a healthcare valuation firm specializing for over 25 years in determining the FMV for business acquisitions, provider compensation, and hospital-physician transactions, arbitration services is a natural addition to our current portfolio of appraisal work. It is through this experience that we have been able to work through complex transactions for clients, navigate regulatory changes, and foster trust in our opinions."

About HMS Valuation Partners

HMS Valuation Partners has been providing healthcare valuation and transaction advisory services nationally for 25 years. Our seasoned specialists provide consistent client service across a wide variety of healthcare valuations including physician compensation, mergers & acquisitions, hospital transactions, fixed assets, real estate, timeshares, and medical direction. With transaction advisory services and engagements completed in over 45 states, our clients include single hospitals, regional and multi-national health systems, large/small physician groups, and healthcare law firms.

