PenFed Credit Union Partners with Wreaths Across America to Honor Veterans and Provide Remembrance Wreaths for Gold Star Families First Non-US War-Time Wreaths Across America Day to Take Place on Saturday, December 18, 2021

TYSONS, Va. and COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans and provide remembrance wreaths for more than 3,000 Gold Star families. On Saturday, December 18, the annual National Wreaths Across America Day will honor the fallen for the first time the U.S. is not at war.

"We are proud to partner with Wreaths Across America to honor our nation's veterans and their families," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "National Wreaths Across America Day is in-person this year and I encourage everyone to consider visiting their local cemetery to participate. It's important that we continue to say the service members' names out loud and thank them for ensuring our freedoms. Everyone needs patriotism this holiday season and PenFed is proud to support Wreaths Across America's mission to remember, honor and teach."

Wreaths Across America's week-long escort begins on Sunday, December 12 in Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, and concludes on Saturday, December 18 with National Wreaths Across America Day and the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 3,000 additional locations across the country. The health and safety of all volunteers and participants is a top priority for Wreaths Across America and the organization is following national and local COVID-19 guidelines during all events and activities.

In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans' wreaths were placed on headstones at over 2,500 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

"The mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom grows each year across the country because of the support of volunteers across the country and partners like PenFed Credit Union," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "Whether they are helping us teach the next generation through the sharing of stories of service or sacrifice, or helping to honor families through the sponsorship of veterans' wreaths, they are always willing to support the mission, and we are grateful!"

Wreaths Across America escort stops on the route to Arlington National Cemetery include:

Lubec, Maine

Harrington, Maine

Ellsworth, Maine

Wiscasset, Maine

Winslow, Maine

Portland, Maine

Eliot, Maine

Merrimack, N.H

Brattleboro, Vt .

Troy, N.Y.

Central Valley, N.Y.

Wayne, N.J.

Elizabeth, N.J.

Parlin, N.J.

Holmdel, N.J.

Bordentown, N.J.

Claymont, Del.

Wilmington, Del.

Middletown, Del.

Stevensville, Md.

Arlington, Va.

Those interested in sponsoring wreaths or volunteering to lay wreaths at local cemeteries across the country can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.

Learn more about Wreaths Across America through PenFed social media content featuring inspiring stories including how Gold Star mothers honor a daughter and son, Wreath Across America's history, a patriotic convoy stop in Portland, Maine, and a career broadcaster turned Wreaths Across America Radio host.

