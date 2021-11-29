Thompson Thrift Residential to Develop Slate at Fishers District, a Class A Build-For-Rent Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly-owned affiliate of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the new development of Slate at Fishers District, a 242-unit, luxury, single family build-for-rent community in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Construction is expected to begin today, and Thompson Thrift plans to begin welcoming residents in the first quarter of 2023.

"We continue to see demand from renters that want the maintenance-free benefits and amenities of traditional apartments with the space and comforts of single-family homes," said Eric Wojak, vice president of development, luxury leased homes. "With its location in the highly rated Hamilton Southeastern School District and its proximity to excellent employment, and the retail and dining options at Fishers District, we expect leasing interest at the Slate development to be robust."

Sitting on approximately 25 acres in the southeast quadrant of I-69 and 116th Street, Slate at Fishers District will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, along with three- and four-bedroom townhomes, all in a modern farmhouse style. The residences will average 1,215 square feet and will feature premium amenities such as gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops; stainless steel appliances; 10-foot ceilings with designer light fixtures; walk-in closets with custom wood shelving; full-size washers and dryers, smart home technology, and much more. Additionally, residents will enjoy a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort style swimming pool with cabanas and bark parks and doggie spas.

Brian Timberman, president of Thompson Thrift Construction, stated, "We look forward to commencing construction and working with our residential team to deliver another innovative and aesthetically pleasing community to the city of Fishers."

Residents of Slate at Fishers District will have easy access to the I-465 loop and downtown Indianapolis. Additionally, Slate at Fishers District is located just south of a Topgolf sports entertainment facility and adjacent to Fishers District, a mixed-use development with a heavy culinary focus and 110,000 square feet of retail space. As part of the project, a public linear park, including a paved trail, will be constructed, providing the entire community with direct pedestrian and bike access to Fishers District.

Indianapolis has seen continuous growth over the last decade with Hamilton County, where Fishers resides, being the fastest growing county in Indiana. In addition to being named one of the best places to live in the U.S. by Money magazine, Forbes recently named Indianapolis as the sixth best city for jobs in America, and Fast Company declared the city the seventh best for tech jobs.

Slate at Fishers District is just one of several Thompson Thrift Residential properties located throughout the state of Indiana and will be Thompson Thrift's fourth development in Fishers. Since 2008, Thompson Thrift has made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a variety of products including both conventional apartment and single family build-for-rent communities. The company recently earned the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate for 2021.

