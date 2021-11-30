Accel Unite Inks Deal with Siemens Healthineers That Will Better Protect Healthcare Heroes, Patients, and Environment

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Unite , a sustainable PPE company born out of the need for reliable and sustainable PPE, has inked a Master Reseller Agreement with Siemens Healthineers . The deal will allow Siemens Healthineers- which is already committed to helping medical providers expand precision medicine, transform care delivery, and improve patient experience - to also protect our healthcare heroes and their patients in a more sustainable and cost-effective way.

Siemens Healthineers will provide its customers access to Accel Unite's patent-pending, reusable isolation gowns. In addition, the company will incorporate a sample packet in each order, enabling healthcare institutions to truly experience the benefits.

"During the pandemic, many of our customers turned to us, a leading supplier to the healthcare industry, to help solve their supply issues. However, some of their requests were outside of the traditional Siemens Healthineers portfolio," said Siemens Product Manager Adam Schraegle. "Expanding our portfolio to meet customers' evolving needs has always been one of our primary focuses. We know PPE will always be a need and the deal with Accel Unite serves as an opportunity for Siemens Healthineers to be a solutions partner for our customers."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, some facilities were using as many as 15,000 disposable isolation gowns each and every day. Due to increased demand, and the fact that most supply chains originate overseas, hospitals were running out PPE, including isolation gowns. The shortages caused an additional layer of fear and uncertainty for healthcare providers, their families and their patients.

"Accel Unite always focuses on what is best for humanity and the environment. It's at the core of what we do. When the healthcare system reached out to us for a reusable isolation gown, my team and I immediately sprung into action to invent a solution that protects not only the wearer, but the environment," said Megan Eddings, Accel Unite Founder and CEO.

Accel Unite spent more than a year developing a new design for a reusable isolation gown that is more affordable, increases safety against cross-contamination and is less damaging to the environment. While developing the gown - which is now patent-pending in 153 countries - Accel Unite collaborated with Healthcare Infection Control. The company is also registered with the FDA.

In addition to protecting healthcare providers and the environment, Accel Unite's reusable isolation gowns will also help healthcare administrators protect the bottom line. According to the American Hospital Association, the pandemic has created a $202 billion loss across the healthcare industry. As healthcare systems focus on minimizing supply chain costs, Accel Unite's reusable isolation gowns provide an option that's less expensive than disposable gowns (minimally 25% less expensive). Instead of being thrown away, Accel Unite's gowns can be washed at home or by a commercial launderer. Disposable options, on the other hand, create a burden on supply chains, increase costs and substantially contribute to the single-use plastic epidemic.

"We chose to partner with Accel Unite because their reusable isolation gown differentiates itself from the competition in both design and reusability," Schraegle said. "Also, partnering with a women-owned start-up based in the USA is exciting and continues to add diversity and strength to our supplier base."

Accel Unite believes in being united towards the common goals of improving health and wellness for ourselves, our patients, our coworkers and our community, while always focusing on what is best for humanity and the environment. Accel Unite combines its love of science and sustainability to create textiles and garments that truly positively impact the wearer and the world.

