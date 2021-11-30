Clearday, Inc. Presents at Amazon's re: Invent Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) innovative care solutions will be presented by Invento Research, Inc. as part of their joint venture in the Wipro booth at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re: Invent conference November 29 thru December 3 in Las Vegas. The presentation will include combining Clearday at Home digital services with robotic services that are being developed through Clearday Labs. Guests of Wipro will receive a first-hand demonstration of how robotics and Clearday at Home are combined to support residential, in-home, and virtual care for older Americans facing non-acute health issues.

"We believe our enhanced robotic services provide technology to the non-acute senior care sector is a perfect example of how the AWS community is working to empower and enhance lives across the globe. We are focused on supporting the millions of caregivers helping older Americans and adding to the experiences they provide daily." Commented James Walesa, CEO of Clearday.

Balaji Viswanathan, CEO of Invento Research adds "We are excited to participate in the AWS Invent 2021 event in Las Vegas and introduce our "Mitra" robot that has been successfully deployed in several countries to the American market. Every day we read about the severe shortage of caregivers in the non-acute senior care space. Together with Clearday, we are bringing our "Trusted Companion" to provide help and companionship to the millions of older Americans in need. Both Companies are aligned in the belief that the combination of innovation and personalization is critical to innovating the delivery of daily in home care to empower people to age in place."

Amazon Las Vegas, NV re: Invent conference is a week-long conference and exhibition dedicated to AWS users and partners and is recognized as the premium annual Cloud networking event hosted by Amazon Web Services for the global Cloud community and is expected to include the latest advances in AWS technologies and future product directions. Amazon has positioned AWS as one of the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com .

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com .

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com

About Invento Research Inc.

Invento Research Inc is a leading robotics company building personalized robotic assistants to improve the quality of life for those it touches. Invento has deployed its robots and services in India and Singapore and has entered a joint venture with Clearday, Inc. to deploy its proven robot in the American health care and non-acute care markets and support personal caregivers. Together, Invento and Clearday are creating solutions to support older Americans who want to age in place but need some help with regular activities of daily living.

Learn more about Invento Research Inc. at https://mitrarobot.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

View original content:

SOURCE Clearday, Inc.