Mutual of America Financial Group to Sponsor Holiday Event and Toy Drive in Providence

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group is sponsoring WaterFire Providence's first holiday celebration since 2015, this Saturday, December 4, at Waterplace Park, starting with a torch lighting ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

Santa Claus will join in the fun to meet and take photos with kids of all ages. In addition to Santa's Village, holiday-themed food trucks, local artists and makers, and a fully illuminated 12-foot Christmas tree will transform Waterplace Park into a winter wonderland. Visitors can also enjoy reduced pricing on ice skating at Bank Newport City Center, courtesy of Bank Newport. Discount coupons are available at WaterFire Providence greeter stations.

The event will include a special toy drive to benefit more than 5,000 Rhode Island families in need. Visitors can donate new, unwrapped toys, games and books suitable for children 12 and younger at drop-off bins located throughout the park. Toys collected for the drive, which is supported by WaterFire Providence and United Way of Rhode Island, will be distributed by Children's Friend and the Marines and Salvation Army Toys for Tots.

"We are thrilled to partner with WaterFire Providence to help bring this wonderful tradition back for all Rhode Islanders to enjoy during the holiday season," said Chris Bailey, Executive Vice President of Sales Operations at Mutual of America Financial Group, which has served customers in Rhode Island for decades and moved into its regional office in downtown Providence in 2019. "We are also honored to stand alongside so many vital organizations and residents from throughout the state who are making such a meaningful impact in their communities and on the lives of their fellow Rhode Islanders."

For more details about this WaterFire holiday celebration, please visit waterfire.org.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement and investment services. We offer personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

