Advanced Container Technologies Now Offers Products at The Supply Joint in Los Angeles Deal allows company to offer products directly to consumers in the nation's second largest market

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that a selection of its products are now available at The Supply Joint in Los Angeles.

The Supply Joint will sell a variety of Advanced Container Technologies' packaging products including the new odor-proof "Store 'n Seal" vacuum sealable storage bags, and the patented Medtainer - an air-tight, moisture-proof container featuring FDA-approved medical-grade plastics and a unique built-in grinder. The popular store will also sell lighters and other supplies from ACTX.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said he is happy to now provide products directly to the public in the nation's second largest market.

"Los Angeles is the perfect market for us. It's vibrant and diverse," Heldoorn commented. "Putting our merchandise in a high-visibility location like The Supply Joint will allow a large number of consumers to see how our unique and useful products can enhance their life."

The Supply Joint is located at 325 Boyd Street, between San Pedro and Wall Street, in downtown Los Angeles.

"This is an exciting day for us," Heldoorn added. "People really love our products once they see them – so head downtown and take a look!"

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes a number of products, including hydroponic containers called GrowPods; plus lighting equipment and nutrients for cultivation; plus custom packaging systems and medical grade containers; as well as humidity control inserts, lighters and accessories; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:

(951) 381-2555

info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

