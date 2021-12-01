The CESAR® Brand Introduces Refrigerated Pet Food Product With New CESAR FRESH CHEF™ Line

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the desire for fresh dog food options rises with pet parents, the CESAR® brand has introduced its newest product innovation, CESAR FRESH CHEF™, now available exclusively in Walmart stores and available for grocery pickup. The new refrigerated cut-and-serve rolls for dogs are made with human-grade ingredients and no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and no artificial preservatives*.

"Refrigerated pet food has become the fastest-growing segment of pet food products on the market," said Josh Evertsen, Senior Vice President of Customer Development at Mars Petcare. "Now pet parents who know and love the CESAR brand for its culinary-forward recipes have more feeding choices with the new CESAR FRESH CHEF product line. We're thrilled to team up with Walmart to bring our newest innovation to shoppers nationwide."

CESAR FRESH CHEF offers a complete and balanced meal with the finest ingredients in a great tasting product that adult dogs will love. All recipes are made with real whole-food ingredients including fresh beef or chicken as the first ingredients. Two delicious flavors are available – Beef & Chicken Recipe with Peas & Carrots, and Chicken Recipe with Peas & Carrots, in slice and serve rolls in 1.3lbs and 3.2lbs.

"The increased humanization of pets is driving innovation and we're proud to offer new products that promote pet health and wellness because that's what our customers want," said Melody Richard, Merchandising Vice President, Pets, Walmart U.S. "This expansion by CESAR into the refrigerated dog food space gives our shoppers a fresh way to feed their pets from a brand they already love and trust, made with delicious and balanced human-grade ingredients."

CESAR FRESH CHEF will be sold exclusively at more than 800 Walmart stores nationwide and has a suggested retail price per 1.3lb roll of $4.58, and $8.43 for the 3.2lb roll.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Classic Loaf in sauce, Loaf and Topper in sauce, and Filets in gravy textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do and their SIMPLY CRAFTED™ Complement Tubs, designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

