Customer Success Platform Totango Continues to Lead in Industry With Hyper-Growth Trajectory in 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc., the customer success leader in leveraging data to orchestrate and transform revenue experiences, today announced unprecedented growth in 2021 after a year that saw the company announce $100 million in Series D funding, onboard over 5,000 new companies, and tally widespread adoption of the industry's only free-forever customer success platform.

Best Customer Success & Retention Software Tool - B2B/B2C (PRNewsfoto/Totango Inc.)

As the most widely adopted all-in-one customer operating system that helps SaaS companies design and run any customer journey easily and at scale, Totango continues its reign with 313% year-over-year growth. The company's hyper-growth trajectory since its founding in 2010 reflects the strong demand for its software due to the heightened importance of customer success, customer health tracking and customer journey management technology.

For digital-first businesses, building customer journeys that meet both customer expectations and revenue performance is essential. Totango's integrated SuccessBLOCs technology allows companies of any size to rapidly and continuously map, design, optimize, and run customer engagement programs. Today, thousands of customers use Totango to onboard new customers, drive adoption and value for their users, and proactively detect and resolve churn risks. Totango's focus on ease of use and automated self-administration has a significantly lower cost of ownership than any of its competitors; the company has demonstrated an ROI of 23+ points in churn reduction, 136% year-over-year expansion growth, and significant improvements in brand reputation.

Key milestones in 2021:

The company recently announced $100M in new Series D funding, which brings its total investment to $132 million since it was founded in 2010.

The widespread adoption of the free-forever version of Totango's customer success software, which now makes it easy for organizations of any size to get started, implement and scale customer success quickly.

Over 5,000 new companies onboarded and over 3x increased growth in annual recurring revenue.

Ranked by G2 as one of the Top 50 Software Companies for 2021, and for Best ROI and Highest User Adoption.

Ranked by TrustRadius as the leading company for Customer Journey Analytics, and recognized as a leader in Best Feature Set, Best Usability and Best Customer Support.

Jeanne Bliss , a.k.a. "The Godmother of Customer Experience," partnered with the company to offer her award-winning executive coaching program to Totango customers via the exclusive , a.k.a. "The Godmother of Customer Experience," partnered with the company to offer her award-winning executive coaching program to Totango customers via the exclusive Customer Growth Mastermind program.

Totango continues to lead in innovative, nimble software response to customer needs, with over 20 new product innovation releases in 2021 – allowing faster, more seamless integrations that enable organizations to rapidly map, design, run and scale customer experiences.

With its new financial investment, Totango is expected to accelerate its industry leadership in 2022 by funding expansion of the company's unique product-led-growth (PLG) go-to-market strategy, product development, and other strategic growth initiatives.

About Totango

Totango is the fastest growing, most trusted customer success leader in leveraging data to orchestrate and transform revenue experiences. Totango SuccessBLOCs, a visual, no-code modular technology, empowers teams to build transformative customer journeys that quickly close the Revenue Experience Gap™ and drive revenue growth at scale. Thousands of businesses from start-ups to the fastest-growing enterprises like Zoom, SAP, and Google trust Totango to design, optimize, and run their customer engagements rapidly and continuously. Businesses that use Totango products experience faster onboarding of new customers, higher product adoption and value for their users, reduced churn, and increased revenue growth. For more information and to get started with Totango for free visit the company's website Totango.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totango