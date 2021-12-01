The leader in customizable furniture, Interior Define, is expanding their brick-and-mortar presence opening more than 30 new stores from the end of the year into 2022 and will be introducing 8 new product categories

Interior Define Plots Expansion in 2022 Tripling Their Retail Footprint The leader in customizable furniture, Interior Define, is expanding their brick-and-mortar presence opening more than 30 new stores from the end of the year into 2022 and will be introducing 8 new product categories

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior Define , a leader in customizable furniture offering thousands of made-to-order upholstery items including sectionals, sofas, chairs, and more, as well as dining, lighting, accent tables, and decor, is rapidly expanding its retail footprint with 30 plus brick-and-mortar store openings across the country slated for the remainder of 2021 into 2022. The new "Interior Define Studios" will allow customers the opportunity to see, touch, and share the endless customization options in person by showcasing all the fabrics, cushion fills, leg options, and more.

In addition to the rapid expansion of brick-and-mortar locations, Interior Define is also chasing larger store footprints to accommodate the growing breadth in their product assortment. The stores will be an average of 5,000 square feet, or an increase of approximately 200% over the current store size. The increased size will allow Interior Define to showcase over 80% of their current product assortment on the floor and make room for growth across recently introduced categories including dining, lighting, and decor, along with the new product categories to come throughout the year.

"Being a data first brand, we know where our existing and future customers are," said Antonio Nieves, CEO at Interior Define. "When we open new Interior Define Studios, we see higher engagement, conversion rates, and NPS scores. The brick-and-mortar experience gives us an opportunity to educate our customers on our key value proposition, which is customizing a one-of-a-kind piece specifically designed to fit their space. Having physical studios provides more ways for our community to engage with the brand in addition to our online experience, adding another layer in the process of bringing the design vision to life."

This aggressive expansion comes after a big year for Interior Define in 2021. Interior Define significantly grew the product assortment in 2021 and there was a more than 4x increase in product categories over the last year with similar growth plans strategized for 2022. Interior Define launched four new sofa collections and added in additional customization options with more bumpers, corner sectionals, additional depths, and sleeper upgrades. The core of Interior Define's business comes from its commitment to customizable pieces at a more affordable price point, so they also launched more than 50 new fabrics in 2021 with 80% of the assortment Oeko-Tex® certified. Interior Define re-launched the dining collection with dining chairs, counter stools, dining tables, benches, and buffets, and expanded into over 10 new categories to build out the living room, dining room, and home offices to help customers create an entire space that is uniquely theirs. Interior Define will continue to build out the lifestyle segment into 2022 with an aggressive roadmap of product introductions.

As a commitment to the customer journey, tech innovations are at the forefront of the Interior Define experience whether the customer is shopping in-store or online. Interior Define has always offered customers the optionality to meet 1:1 with the talented team of Design Experts to help guide them through the full customization process, start to finish, at no cost. Similar to the online experience, technology will also play a major role in the Define Studios, providing Design Experts with the data and tools they need to better serve the customers. Design Experts have the ability to create renderings for customers that show 360-degree product views, fabric combinations, and sitting videos featuring models of different heights, while working directly with the customers in-store. The retail expansion allows more customers the opportunity to experience the ease of shopping at Interior Define with the help of a dedicated Design Expert in-store.

"People are the heart and soul of Interior Define, so we always try to put the customer first," said Jill John, Chief Customer Officer at Interior Define. "Our Design Experts take the time to listen to each and every customer and understand exactly what they need for their custom-designed space. We then help bring each project to life through mood boards, room planners, our augmented reality app and other design tools that help the customer envision their custom design in their home. Whether online or in-store, we want to always deliver a high-touch, unique experience to each of our customers."

Interior Define unveiled the first new "Interior Define Studio" concept at the recently opened Seattle location, northeast of downtown in the University Village outdoor shopping center. This store opening marks the beginning of the brand's evolutionary retail concept providing customers with a seamless home planning and shopping experience from start to finish. Walking into the new Interior Define Studios is unlike any other retail experience. The studios are adorned with a fireplace, bookshelves, and trimwork to fit a modern aesthetic that feels like walking into a friend's home. These intentional design elements allow customers to envision how the product would look in a residential setting.

The most eye-catching change to the retail design of the new store model is the addition of an expanded interactive design center. The updated customization centers offer everything to help you channel your inner interior designer and create a one-of-a-kind piece including choosing from hundreds of fabric and rug swatches, leg samples, as well as a curated collection of home accessories including tables, desks, lighting, and decor. In addition, the Interior Define Studios also offer a creative workspace for the community of interior designers, which is open for private appointments, client meetings, and presentations.

New stores will be opening in Dallas in November, Atlanta in December, and Charlotte in January 2022, with Santa Monica and Minneapolis to follow shortly thereafter. With over 30 new store openings across the country through the end of the year into 2022, along with the launch of new and expanded product lines, Interior Define will soon be offering even more opportunities to start designing your one-of-a-kind piece, for your one-of-a-kind life. Visit the Interior Define website to set up your appointment with a Design Expert today.

Download all brand and asset images here.

PRESS CONTACT

Kristin Olson at The Consultancy PR, kolson@theconsultancypr.com

ABOUT INTERIOR DEFINE

Digitally native and vertically integrated brand, Interior Define, offers the most compelling and in-depth custom furniture experience in the industry. Interior Define's unique, made-to-order production approach enables customization across configuration, size, cushion fill, leg style, and fabric and leather upholstery including Oeko-Tex© Standard Certified, performance and kid- and pet-friendly options. Each product is designed by you to be uniquely yours for the space you live in. Interior Define omni channel approach enables customers with personalized support from Design Experts each step of the way, from designing mood boards to offering expert advice on fabric and floor plans, to help bring a design project to life. Democratizing customization fuels the Interior Define vision of providing an experience like no other for each unique living space. Visit Interior Define in Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA, Seattle, WA, and Washington, DC.

For more information on Interior Define, please visit www.interiordefine.com and follow Interior Define on Instagram @interiordefine

View original content:

SOURCE Interior Define