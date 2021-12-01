Randall-Reilly Acquires Equipment Watch, Price Digests and FleetSeek from Informa

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall-Reilly, a leading data, pricing and analytics platform for transportation, construction, agriculture and other industrial markets, today acquired Informa's Asset Intelligence Business unit, comprised of Equipment Watch, Price Digests and FleetSeek. These brands provide proprietary pricing data, information and insights to businesses making decisions and investments in heavy construction equipment, commercial vehicles and other infrastructure assets.

"Strategically, these highly regarded brands really help us advance our progress toward being the go-to source for pricing and analytics in America's most vital industries," said Matt Reilly, president and CEO of Randall-Reilly. "They're a perfect complement to our equipment market intelligence platforms, EDA and Rig Dig, and equipmentexperts.com, our performance-based used equipment marketplace."

Simon Ferguson, President at Informa Intelligence said: "We wish the Asset Intelligence team continued success under their new ownership. They have much to be proud of, and we are confident that Randall-Reilly will fuel further growth for these industry-leading brands."

Equipment Watch is a leader in construction equipment valuation and operating cost data to contractors and state DOT's. Price Digests is a top provider of commercial truck information and valuation data to insurers and others along the commercial vehicle value chain. And FleetSeek is a database of 500k carriers with market intelligence used by trucking product and service providers.

"Adding these insights to our existing platforms means no other company better understands heavy equipment buyer behavior and risk profile, than Randall-Reilly," said Prescott Shibles, EVP & Division GM of Randall-Reilly.

Lazard served as financial advisor to Randall-Reilly.

About Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly is a leading B2B data and analytics platform for transportation, construction, agriculture and other industrial markets, backed by Aurora Capital Partners. Their proprietary data and analytics platforms, with equipment-level intelligence, build exclusive market insights and drive exceptional outcomes. More than 4,400 clients in sales, marketing, and recruiting utilize Randall-Reilly's data-driven platforms, services, and media to reach their audiences. Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina; Draper City, Utah; Anniston, Alabama; Franklin, Tennessee; and Brick Township, New Jersey. For more information, visit: www.randallreilly.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

About Informa PLC

Informa is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Knowledge, Exhibitions and Events Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com .

