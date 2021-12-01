SS&C Announces A Recommended Cash Offer For Blue Prism Group plc

LONDON and WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announces that Bolt Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of SS&C, has published a Rule 2.7 announcement under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "UK Announcement"), announcing its recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Blue Prism Group plc ("Blue Prism") for 1,275 pence per Blue Prism share, implying an equity value of approximately $1.7 bn (£1.2 bn) for Blue Prism (the "Acquisition"). Blue Prism is a leading robotics process automation (RPA) company headquartered in the UK, whose services are used by more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C, said:

"Central to SS&C's value proposition is driving efficiencies for our customers. Blue Prism is another lever for our customers to gain those efficiencies. In conjunction with Chorus, SS&C's intelligent automation platform, Blue Prism will accelerate value delivery by automating increasingly complex tasks. Blue Prism will also further optimize our operating models behind our core services and corporate functions to deliver more value to our customers and shareholders. SS&C has a long history of acquiring high-quality businesses and improving their revenue growth profile and cost structure. With SS&C's management focus, global salesforce, talented development organization, and significant capital resources, Blue Prism can reach new heights with its intelligent digital workforce. The combination of Blue Prism's market-leading RPA solutions, and SS&C's top position in the financial services and healthcare industries, we believe, will yield significantly improved results."

SS&C believes there is a highly complementary and strong strategic fit between the Blue Prism business and the SS&C Chorus business and plans to combine the two businesses following the completion of the Acquisition. Additionally, SS&C believes SS&C Chorus's advanced low-code design capabilities will assist in driving growth in Blue Prism's business. SS&C expects the highly complementary nature of Blue Prism's and SS&C Chorus's existing customer bases, product offerings and roadmap to generate significant growth opportunities.

SS&C's cash offer is higher than the current offer for Blue Prism by certain funds managed or controlled by Vista Equity Partners (the "Vista Offer"). Accordingly, the directors of Blue Prism intend to recommend unanimously that Blue Prism shareholders approve the Acquisition and have therefore decided to withdraw their recommendation of the Vista Offer.

The Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions outlined in the UK Announcement, including receipt of antitrust and regulatory approvals and securing the approval by a majority in the number of voting Blue Prism shareholders who represent 75 percent or more in value of the total Blue Prism shares voted.

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the full UK announcement, which includes additional information about the terms of the Acquisition. This announcement and the UK announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) on SS&C's website at https://investor.ssctech.com/Possible-Offer-for-Blue-Prism/. The content of this website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

