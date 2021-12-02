Elevation Expands Advisory Board With Institutional Real Estate Experts

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation , a fully integrated residential energy solutions company, today announced the appointment of Fred Tuomi, Andy Warren, Sean Breuner, and Jay McKee to their advisory board to further support its growth and expansion into the single-family rental (SFR) industry.

"Elevation has a platform that delivers energy solutions at scale, which is especially relevant to institutional real estate operators who are looking for ways to offer environmental impact and energy savings across their portfolio of homes," said Greg Fasullo, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation. "I'm looking forward to working with our advisors as Elevation continues on our journey to becoming the standard for smarter energy solutions in residential real estate."

Fred Tuomi is a seasoned executive in single-family and multi-family REITs, having served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Invitation Homes, the nation's largest single-family rental company. Mr. Tuomi scaled multiple real estate businesses and understands the distinct challenges they face in achieving ESG goals. "Elevation is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the SFR industry unlike any other energy provider, providing an alternative green energy source, reduced consumption, lower occupancy costs for residents and ancillary revenue for owners."

As President of Arizona homebuilder Maracay Homes, Andy Warren transformed the business into a homebuilding leader, and brings with him decades of residential real estate expertise. Under his leadership, Maracay became the largest producer of LEED-certified single-family homes in the nation. "ESG is critical to the next generation of homes, and Elevation has a measurable way to make a real impact."

Sean Breuner has been launching and scaling companies in real estate and technology for more than 15 years. A career that has spanned Morgan Stanley, Heighten and AvantStay, Mr. Breuner has an undisputed understanding of how to leverage technology to deliver a truly unique experience. "Elevation's ability to empower residents and owners with their own energy data, while saving money, is game changing."

Jay McKee drove innovation in real estate through the founding of several successful companies including Lessen, GoodNight Stay, Vineyard Services, and Colony American Homes. Mr. McKee is an industry-wide leader in real estate services and provides a unique perspective on the operational needs within the SFR industry. "Not only does Elevation provide an energy service through solar energy, they offer value to other aspects of real estate operations."

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company providing solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management technology. As a 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy, Elevation is a proven leader in clean energy technology, and sets the industry standard in its deployment of this technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers. poweredbyelevation.com

