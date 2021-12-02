Kelyniam Global Receives U.S. Patent for Integrated Fixation Tabs

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global, a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cranial implants, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company an Issue Notification for a patent covering the company's Integrated Fixation Tabs, currently marketed as IFS Tabs or KwikTabs. The US patent covers the integration of fixation appendages into a cranial implant and their design. The patent was filed in 2014 and will run through 2037.

The company intends to vigorously defend the patent and will ensure the Company's historical and future interests in this innovative technology will be protected.

"The integrated fixation patent is one of many marketplace-leading firsts for Kelyniam," said Ross Bjella, Chairman and CEO. "The company was the first to use additive manufacturing to create custom PEEK implants, the first to receive FDA certification for temporal cutbacks and the first company to consistently deliver custom implants overnight. Receiving this patent validates Kelyniam's commitment to innovation and our ability to bring leading technology to the market."

Integrated fixation can eliminate the need for expensive plates and screws, saving patients thousands of dollars per procedure. Surgeons work with a Kelyniam Design Engineer to place the fixation tabs exactly where they are needed, which also facilitates surgical planning. Not having to place unwieldly plates and screws to secure an implant can reduce the amount of surgical time, an important benefit in cranial surgery. Fewer plates and screws can also result in a more cosmetically elegant fit for the patient.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain facial structures. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

