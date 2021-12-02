T. Hasegawa USA Introduces Natural Plant-based Dairy Fat Mimetic

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California-based subsidiary of one of the world's top flavor and fragrance companies has unveiled a patented new technology that produces rich-tasting, creamy low-fat foods and beverages – all while reducing reliance on increasingly expensive edible oil additives.

Introducing EmulsiTRACT

Today, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. announces the introduction of its all-natural, plant-based EmulsiTRACT™ milk colloid emulsion to the North American market. This advanced flavor innovation provides an effective solution for food and beverage brands that need to simulate the creaminess and rich mouthfeel of traditional whole milk in a wide range of beverages, packaged foods and dairy alternatives.

In traditional dairy-based products, the natural fat particles in whole milk are equally dispersed throughout the liquid, providing a full-bodied flavor with a rich mouthfeel consistency. The challenge facing food and beverage brands is maintaining this satisfying mouthfeel in the production of plant-based dairy alternatives, shelf-stable products or in foods with reduced natural fat content.

"Consumers are familiar with the rich mouthfeel that traditional whole milk fat provides, and expect these attributes in dairy-free beverages, low-fat foods and other products," explained T. Hasegawa's VP of research & development, Jim Yang. "Emulsitract is the result of our efforts to produce an all-natural solution that delivers the creamy richness that consumers demand. We have received great feedback from our customers, and we are confident that this technology is going to expand the possibilities of dairy alternatives moving forward."

In the past, the challenge of simulating the mouthfeel of dairy products has been addressed through the addition of edible oils to foods and beverages. In fact, an estimated 50 percent of all products in a supermarket currently contain palm oil, rapeseed, soybean, sunflower or a variety of other edible oils. In addition to being a poor substitute for dairy fat, edible oils are experiencing one of the most drastic price surges in commodity goods history. Over the past 18 months, the price of palm oil has surged more than 120 percent to over $1,300 per ton – drastically impacting supply costs for food and beverage brands, and ultimately one component of rising food prices for consumers.

Emulsitract was initially developed by T. Hasegawa in Japan, where fresh milk is not readily available and is prohibitively expensive. When added to powdered milk, Emulsitract restores the creamy mouthfeel that consumers expect in a wide range of dairy products, including coffee creamers, ice cream, dressings, protein beverages, yogurt, pudding, whipped cream and a broad range of dairy-alternative beverages.

"Use of edible oils has long been a shortcut to simulating milk fat in certain liquid products like non-dairy coffee creamer and dressings, but Emulsitract can mimic this taste in a more natural and authentic way," explained Holden Rouse, senior beverage technologist at T. Hasegawa USA and head applications specialist for the Emulsitract product development.

The introduction of Emulsitract marks the latest in T. Hasegawa's growing line of innovative products aimed at providing a rich, full-bodied taste experience with improved mouthfeel. Earlier this year, the company introduced Boostract™ to the North American market, which adds or enhances the effect of kokumi (or "rich taste" in Japanese) to foods and beverages. Both of T. Hasegawa's new technologies improve mouthfeel, but Boostract is a flavor modifier that uses Maillard Reaction to convert plant-based proteins to sugars, whereas Emulsitract is an emulsifying agent that adds fatty acids to provide a creamy milk flavor profile.

In addition to improving creamy mouthfeel and providing a luxurious taste profile to dairy and dairy-alternative foods while reducing the use of edible oils, Emulsitract can offer nutritional benefits by aiding fat reduction in food and beverage products.

"This technology can significantly reduce fat in certain beverages while still delivering a full-bodied mouthfeel," explained Rouse. "Emulsitract is capable of changing the way we approach reduced fat products, without compromising on flavor or experience."

T. Hasegawa's Emulsitract fat mimetic is all-natural, organic-certifiable and whole-food compliant. The product is available in both viscous liquid and powder (spray dry) form, to suit a wide range of applications.

For more information on T. Hasegawa's natural plant-based Emulsitract milk colloid emulsion, visit http://www.thasegawa.com/emulsitract or by calling (866) 965-0502.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

