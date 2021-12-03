Playvox Recognized as Strong Performer in Independent Research Firm Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading provider of workforce engagement management solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, today announced that it has been recognized in its first appearance as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021. The Forrester report names the eight most significant providers in the category, citing that the Playvox "...commitment to be a cloud-only provider reflects its confidence in bringing together a strong WFO suite for digital channels."

Playvox is a next-generation WFO platform built for digital interactions & workloads, going beyond the more traditional.

"2021 is a year of firsts. With the acquisition of Agyle Time and the addition of a WFM solution to our product portfolio, we are the first to offer a cloud-native workforce optimization solution purpose-built for the CRM-centric, digital-first contact center. Our market momentum is strong, and I am proud of the fact that not only was Playvox invited to participate in this research, but that we are recognized for what we believe is our ground-breaking digital experience focus," shared Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox.

According to the Forrester report, "Playvox is a next-generation WFO platform built for digital interactions and workloads, going beyond the more traditional WFOs built on voice and erlang modeling." The report also states, "Playvox excels in forecasting and scheduling on digital channels."

Playvox was founded on the principle that modern cloud tools that put employees first and fit seamlessly into the digital transformation of the modern business landscape, are table stakes in maintaining a competitive advantage in the battle for both customers and workers. Unforeseen to anyone, the pandemic impacts of the last 20 months have only increased the imperative for this focus, making the Playvox difference a timely one.

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands. Playvox proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com .

