SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SLR Senior Investment Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLR") (NASDAQ: SLRC). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The exchange ratio will be determined within forty-eight hours prior to the closing such that shares issued by SLRC to SUNS shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. Based on a September 30, 2021 valuation, SLRC stockholders will end up with approximately 77.2% of combined company, with SUNS stockholders owning 22.8%.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) SUNS' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates SUNS' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

