Vivera to Provide COVID-19 Testing at No-Cost at Univision Toy Drive

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals announced today that it would be testing at Univision's "The Spirit of Giving" Toy Drive Saturday, December 4th, in Huntington Park.

Univision's Toy Drive is more than a traditional toy drive. The event is designed to bring the local community together during the holiday season and provides access to local resources, including preventative health care—all at no cost. Vivera and Pala Diagnostics will provide no-cost COVID-19 testing services at the event utilizing Vivera's proprietary software, LabPort.

"We are proud to be a part of an event that informs and empowers families to take care of their health and overall well-being and to join community leaders such as Univision," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "Vivera has been determined to keep families safe through expanded access to COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the pandemic. Supporting this event brings us one step closer to achieving our goal."

In addition to testing, Univision's toy distribution event will offer attendees vaccinations and health screenings, including blood glucose tests and mammograms. Univision will also provide guests with legal resources, activities for kids, and of course—free toys.

Univision's Toy Drive will take place Saturday, December 4th, 2021, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Salt Lake Park in Huntington Park, CA. The event is free and open to all families. To register for the event, please click HERE.

