PARCLL Adds Much-Needed Small Parcel Delivery Capacity to Domestic and International Routes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, has announced the opening of its fifth U.S.-based sortation hub facility, which will be located in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Responding to shipping clients' continued need for more domestic and international small parcel deliver capacity, PARCLL'S newest facility will begin operation December 10th 2021.

New PARCLL hub in Dallas.

The 65,000 square-foot facility features 14 bays and support 1,400 DDUs and is conveniently positioned just minutes from DFW and AFW airports, a US. Postal Service Processing Center and all major highways. This facility joins other major hubs in PARCLL's network, including Long Beach, CA, New York City, Chicago and Miami.

"We are so excited to bring this facility online." said Vin D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL. "With the opening of this hub, we'll be able to better serve the many merchants, shippers and 3PLs that operate in this vital economic zone. We'll also be able to achieve better efficiencies for e-commerce delivery to Dallas-Fort-Worth-area residential consignees.

The facility will also serve US export clients for expedited DDP services, one of PARCLL's unique offerings for e-commerce clients with customers overseas.

ABOUT PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York / New Jersey. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

For all press inquiries, please contact press@parcll.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PARCLL