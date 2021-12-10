Creativity is the skillset of the future: Spring announces 8M creator signups

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 'The Great Resignation' of 2021 unfolded, we have seen a rise in individuals instead devoting their time to their own businesses within the creator economy. As this sector has grown exponentially, creators have turned to platforms, including leaders in the space - Spring , to feel empowered in finding new ways of connecting with their fans and monetizing their talent through increasingly diverse methods, from physical to digital products (such as NFTs).

10 years ago, the concept of earning a living from streaming yourself playing video games or dancing on TikTok was unthinkable. Now, the creator economy is 50M creators strong and growing. Creativity has never been more profitable than it is today. This shift from side hustle to full time job has been made possible by businesses, including Spring , which power the paths to revenue. By facilitating new ways for creators to interact with fans, Spring has just passed the 8M creator signup milestone.

Spring now supports almost 20% of the 50M individuals operating in the creator economy, with its industry leading digital and physical commerce capabilities and seamless social integrations. The creator economy is borderless, with over 8M Spring creators operating across 120 countries with a 87% YOY retention rate. Since launch, platform sign ups have grown exponentially, almost doubling in the past two years:

This accelerated platform growth, demonstrates Spring's industry defining moves of adapting to support the creator rise. The product market fit business model of Spring is providing a platform which gives creators the ability to monetize their brands in their own unique and authentic way. Over the last 10 years, Spring has expanded partnerships with Twitch, Youtube, Instagram and TikTok. Product capabilities have grown far beyond traditional merch, from Mint-on-Demand NFT's in partnership with Bondly to iMessage Stickers. With the digital products growing at almost 500% YOY on the platform, Spring has also recently introduced SpringMark, a new IP protection technology to ensure creators creativity is being safeguarded at all times, with blockchain to protect individuals chrome copycats and scammers. Spring has seen over 1400 creators making 100k via the platform in less than a year of signing up. In the next 5 years, Spring aims to support 30% of this space.

SPRING (formerly Teespring) is the leading creator commerce platform which empowers creators with an end-to-end solution to design, promote and sell customized on-demand products without cost, risk or hassle. SPRING has integrations with YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, Discord and Streamlabs, which has resulted in SPRING becoming the go-to platform for over 8M creators to monetize their content creation and create and sell authentic products to their fans.

