Infolob - An Oracle Partner with Both On-Prem and Cloud Security Certifications

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its relentless pursuit to offer excellent and certified services to its clientele – Infolob Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce its achievement of entering an elite group of Oracle Partners to attain certifications on both on-premises and cloud platforms offered by Oracle.

(PRNewsfoto/Infolob Solutions, Inc.)

This is a special accomplishment by Infolob in the midst of growing concerns pertaining to cybersecurity across all industries, particularly those with aging legacy systems. 87% Fortune 100 and several thousand other large and small enterprises depend on Oracle to run their mission-critical workloads, and their common preference is a hybrid cloud model that helps elongate the longevity of existing on-premises infrastructure while infusing irresistible cloud benefits. With following three rare assembly of certifications, Infolob is ready to serve elite Oracle Cloud Security Services to its customers:

Oracle Certified Professional Oracle Database Security Expert (1Z0-116) Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Security 2021 Associate (1Z0-1104-21) Oracle Cloud Platform Identity and Security Management 2020 Certified Specialist (1Z0-1070-20)

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is designed to protect customer workloads with a security-first approach across compute, network, and storage—down to the hardware. It reduces the risk of a data breach and simplifies compliance across both on-premises databases and those in the cloud with Autonomous Database (ADB).

OCI offers multifarious security management products and solutions including monitoring and mitigation with Cloud Guard, Security Zones, and Vulnerability Scanning; Identity and Access Management (IAM), Key Management, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Isolated network virtualization, Root of trust, Autonomous Linux, and Bastion. It has the maximum number of cloud regions globally among all cloud providers besides its government cloud offering made for public offices and other industries operating under stringent regulatory compliances.

Some of the key Oracle Cloud security products are: Oracle Advanced Security, Oracle Audit Vault and Database Firewall, Oracle Data Masking and Sub-setting, Oracle Data Safe, Oracle Database Security Assessment Tool, Oracle Database Vault, Oracle Key Vault, and Oracle Label Security.

Speaking about this achievement, Infolob's Founder and CEO, Vijay Cherukuri, says, "Our strong belief and expertise in Oracle technologies to deliver next-gen solutions to our customers in the data economy is evident in our unparalleled number of certified professionals—guided by Y V Ravikumar, who is an Oracle ACE Director and Oracle Certified Master with 3 co-authored books, and his disciple Sambaiah Sammeta."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.