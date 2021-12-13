Conn's HomePlus Most Recent Donation Marks $1 Million Milestone Conn's Cares provided $45,000 to three local families through partnership with Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a partnership with the Houston Texans, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) surprised three families from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) with $15,000 each for furniture and appliances during the Texans matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 12 at NRG Stadium. These donations marked $1 million in charitable giving, since 2017, through the brand's charitable arm, Conn's Cares.

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back to the communities we serve, and the Conn's Cares program provides a platform for us to do just that," said Chandra Holt, Conn's HomePlus president and CEO. "We were thrilled to celebrate the $1 million milestone in our hometown of Houston, in partnership with our home team, by honoring three deserving families."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston's mission is to inspire and enable all youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs are a safe place for children and teens to go after school and during breaks.

"We are so moved by the generosity of Conn's HomePlus," said Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. "We understand the importance of having a comfortable and safe place for our kids to go when they leave our clubs, and Conn's HomePlus is helping provide that for these families."

While at Clubs, kids have access to homework help, healthy meals, sports, arts, and mentors that help them build character. BGCGH has been in Houston nearly 70 years and annually serves over 30,000 youth aged 6-17 through 23 Club locations in five counties.

"We are proud to help Conn's HomePlus reach this exciting milestone," said Jerry Angel, Houston Texans Vice President of Corporate Development. "Our partnership and surprises like these give us the great opportunity to make an even bigger impact in our community."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, $1 million in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based, third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

