Hyundai Releases Pricing for Highly Anticipated IONIQ 5 EV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing, packaging and the 58kWh battery pack option for its highly anticipated IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). The addition of the 58kWh battery pack model provides a range of drive combinations to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive. The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, for an effective new price of $32,200, after the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500 ($33,425 including delivery). The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650 and drops to $36,150 after the federal tax credit ($37,375 including delivery). Eligibility for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is dependent on individual tax circumstances.

The 2022 IONIQ 5 breaks new ground in the crossover segment with best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, more than 300 miles of range, and a sleek design that links past, present and future. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.

2022 IONIQ 5 Pricing

Model Electric

Powertrain Drivetrain Driving

Range

(mi.) MSRP SE Standard Range* 168HP rear motor RWD 220 $39,700 SE 225HP rear motor RWD 303 $43,650 SE 320HP dual motor AWD 256 $47,150 SEL 225HP rear motor RWD 303 $45,900 SEL 320HP dual motor AWD 256 $49,400 Limited 225HP rear motor RWD 303 $50,600 Limited 320HP dual motor AWD 256 $54,500

Freight charges for the 2022MY IONIQ 5 are $1,225.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels to Attract a Broad Electric Vehicle Audience

IONIQ 5 includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. Key standard features include:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

19-inch aero wheels

12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluelink® connected car system with remote charge access

Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements

Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door

Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

IONIQ 5's electric battery is covered by Hyundai's 10-year, 100K mile powertrain warranty

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

* The 2022 model year IONIQ 5 Standard Range model will be available in the spring of 2022.

