Shirley Codada, MD, FAAHPM, To Lead Expanded Palliative Care Initiatives at Haven

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirley Codada, MD, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Haven, North Central Florida's legacy mission-driven provider of hospice and palliative care, will lead an expanded community-based palliative care initiative across Haven's 18-county service area, announced Haven President and Chief Operating Officer Pauline Taylor, RN, MHA.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed how and where seriously ill patients want to receive the care and assistance they want and need," observed Codada, who was named Haven's senior physician last July. "We will be partnering with nursing homes, hospitals, physician practices and assisted living communities to ensure every patient who can benefit from Haven's multi-disciplinary team of palliative care experts can receive the compassionate, comprehensive care we can provide wherever a patient calls home."

While Haven long has offered palliative care services throughout North Central Florida, "this initiative will marry best practices in palliative medicine with Haven's teams of local physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, nurses aides, social workers and chaplains to meet the greater community need we see today," added Taylor. "It's about Haven's 40-year commitment to the communities we serve and constantly evaluating how we can best meet community need for serious illness, hospice and grief and bereavement care."

Joining Haven in summer of 2021, Dr. Codada brings a substantial background in both hands-on patient care and medical education to her leadership role at Haven.

She came to Haven from one of the nation's largest hospice and palliative care providers, where she served as Regional Medical Director for a number of hospice programs across North Florida and Georgia.

"My commitment is to work tirelessly to help disseminate knowledge of hospice and palliative care—whether to medical students, fellow physicians and nurses, or patients and families," Dr. Codada stated. "By doing so, I know I help ensure patients have access to early palliative and and hospice care, ensuring greater comfort, dignity and support for patients and family alike."

Earlier in her career, Dr. Codada held positions as the Medical Director of the Palliative Care Program at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, FL; Assistant Member of the Supportive Medicine Department at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL; and Associate Medical Director of the Barbara Ziegler Palliative Care Program and Gold Coast Hospice for the North Broward Hospital District in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Dr. Codada received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL, and did her residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. For her Bachelor of Science at Barry University in Miami Shores, FL, she majored in biology and minored in chemistry and graduated magna cum laude. She obtained her Associate in Arts degree from Miami-Dade College in Miami, FL, where she also graduated magna cum laude. Dr. Codada is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She is licensed to practice medicine in Florida and Georgia.

About Palliative Care: Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. It is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially-trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who work together with a patient's other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Palliative care is based on the needs of the patient, not on the patient's prognosis. It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and it can be provided along with curative treatment.

About Haven: Haven is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. When health becomes a challenge, we will be your haven. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889. Serving advanced illness needs in Florida since 1979 and licensed as a not-for-profit hospice since 1980.

