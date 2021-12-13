Ukrainian cyber police will work hand in hand with DeHealth to strengthen the protection of medical data

ALTRINCHAM, England, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oleksandr Hrynchak, the Head of the Cyber Police Department, and Anna Bondarenko, the Co-Founder of DeHealth, signed a memorandum of cooperation. Both parties will share their experience in protecting data and ensuring the security of digital medical systems.

This partnership means data security and HTL architecture security for DeHealth.

In addition, cyber police is an excellent partner for international communications. DeHealth will be recommended to crypto exchanges and other companies as a decent and honest technology partner in eHealth and cryptocurrencies.

Cyber police also serve as a bridge to international partnerships — the United States, Germany, England, and 50 other countries.

The memorandum plans to assess risks, reduce vulnerabilities and cyber threats for proper protection of personal medical data, information security of every citizen and business.

In addition, it is planned to work on raising public awareness of security in cyberspace, holding joint scientific and practical conferences, seminars, round tables, meetings, and more.

"Unfortunately, with the development of information technology and rapid digitalization, the number of crimes committed using digital systems grows. The health care systems are no exception. To ensure the proper level of cyber security, we are constantly establishing partnerships with experts in various fields," said Oleksandr Hrynchak.

Anna Bondarenko, added: "We are building a decentralized web 3.0 infrastructure and a global ecosystem of products to ensure and protect human health and create universal access to health care for 3 billion people. Partnering with a strong player like cyber police will strengthen our mission."

