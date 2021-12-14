Certarus and Plug Power Partner on Green Hydrogen Supply and Expansion of Distribution Infrastructure

Plug Power to Supply Up To 10 Tons Per Day of Green Hydrogen, Certarus to Serve as Preferred Third-Party Logistics Provider

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation"), North America's leading transporter of compressed natural gas and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, have entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their collective expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain – helping to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors.

Plug Power will provide Certarus with up to 10 tons of green hydrogen per day from its North American hydrogen production network with initial deliveries expected in Q1 2022. Certarus' integrated logistics platform and industry-leading fleet of compressed gas delivery trailers will safely move hydrogen directly from production locations to Plug Power's and Certarus' end users. These end users include leading mining, power generation, natural gas mid-stream and industrial energy users. The companies will also partner on the supply of equipment from Plug Power to cost effectively serve these customers' needs.

"We are building out a green hydrogen ecosystem, with the goal to deliver 500 tons per day of green hydrogen by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day by 2028," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "The partnership with Certarus is a meaningful step in building out the green hydrogen ecosystem to serve large energy sectors and in providing Plug Power the ability to flex and scale our overall delivery capabilities."

With Plug Power's market leadership in green hydrogen solutions and Certarus' proven success delivering low-carbon fuel solutions to mission critical industries and energy users, this partnership will help alleviate infrastructure bottlenecks and make cost-effective hydrogen available to more customers across North America. To further accelerate green hydrogen's adoption in energy transition applications, Certarus will offer hydrogen to its customers as either a pure or methane-blended fuel.

"We are thrilled to be working with Plug Power to help scale the logistics supply chain needed for the broad adoption of green hydrogen. Certarus' safety record, logistics network and expertise will help service Plug Power as it continues to grow. Certarus' access to Plug Power's green hydrogen production will allow us to sell cost-effective green hydrogen to our own unique customers," said Curtis Philippon, President and CEO of Certarus.

ABOUT PLUG POWER

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, Ikea, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for zero emission fuel distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

