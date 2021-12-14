Congress Wants to Regulate CBD. Flower Power Coffee Agrees.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2nd, Members of the House of Representatives introduced the bipartisan CBD PRODUCT SAFETY AND STANDARDIZATION ACT to "establish the clear regulatory framework needed to provide stability for business and ensure unsafe products stay off the shelves".

As the leading producer of ultra-premium CBD Coffees, Flower Power welcomes this development with open arms. The CBD Coffee category is currently rife with products offering inconsistent and misleading labeling of the amount and benefits of the CBD in their product, threatening the legitimacy and credibility of this growing category.

Through its patent-pending process, Flower Power is currently the only CBD Coffee that offers accurate serving and labeling of the CBD in each cup of coffee consumed. Other producers label only the amount of CBD mixed in with the ground coffee, ignoring the fact that most of the CBD is actually lost in the brewing process before it ever gets to the cup.

Chuck Siegel, CEO of Flower Power noted, "This news, combined with the passage of AB45, legalizing CBD in food and beverages in California is driving a huge spike in demand for our products." Siegel went on to say "We are currently in development of pilot programs in California with a number of large coffee shop chains, grocery chains and other retailers in anticipation of national roll outs."

About Flower Power Coffee

Flower Power is committed to the highest quality, best-tasting CBD coffees, teas, and accurately served CBD-infused beverages to enhance the quality of life for our consumers by promoting physical and emotional. In addition to our three CBD coffees, Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, Flower Power works with other leading food and beverage companies throughout the world, helping them create best-in-class CBD-infused products for their customers. For more information about Flower Power Coffee, please visit www.flowerpowercoffee.com

