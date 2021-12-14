HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GRP FINANCIAL CALIFORNIA, LLC

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of GRP Financial California, LLC (GRP Financial California). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in San Clemente, California, GRP Financial California is a leading retirement plan consulting firm offering a complete suite of services to both plan sponsors and investors. GRP Financial California manages more than $3.4 billion in assets, as of September 30, 2021.

"The GRP Financial California team brings tremendous experience in managing retirement plans for plan sponsors and providing financial wellness services to help their employees plan for a successful financial future," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW). "The team greatly enhances our presence and ability to bring Hub services to more businesses in California."

Jason Jeskey, Austin Gwilliam, Kyle Posvistak, Principals, and the GRP Financial California team will join Hub California.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of HUB International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB. Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

