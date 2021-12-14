ORGO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orgo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects and specifically that: (1) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (2) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orgo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Organogenesis you have until February 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

