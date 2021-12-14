UNITED NATURAL FOODS NAMES 360PR+ AGENCY OF RECORD

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, has named 360PR+ as public relations agency of record. UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers.

The agency's work for UNFI leverages 360's experience spanning b2b and b2c communications and marketing, including the agency's deep sector expertise in food and beverage, retail and grocery, as well as experience with thought-leadership campaigns that support recruitment marketing.

"360PR+'s strategic thinking and deep category experience is exactly the blend of expertise we were looking for in our PR partner," said Amanda Helming, CMO, UNFI. "They came to the table already steeped in our industry and invested in the business and were clearly ready to hit the ground running. In fact, they've already demonstrated that their strong relationships with media can drive impactful results for us."

The agency's work with UNFI is focused on supporting a variety of company initiatives, among them elevating UNFI as an employer of choice and raising awareness of UNFI's Brands+ product portfolio, comprised of over 15 different brands and more than 5,000 products spanning 250 grocery and household categories.

"It's certainly an exciting time to be working with UNFI, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with their innovative, industry-leading team to help support brand and recruitment efforts," said Victoria Renwick, Executive Vice President and Partner at 360PR+.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About 360PR+

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, 360PR+ is an award-winning, leading independent agency recognized for its bold, headline-making, business-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. 360PR+ clients include America's Test Kitchen, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Giant Food, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Netflix, Nintendo of America, Juicy Juice, illy caffé, Nasoya, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, Drizly, Mass. Bay Brewing Co., Sagamore Spirit, The Rockport Company, Trek Bicycle, Vrbo and Wellness Natural Pet Food, among others. 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, bringing clients expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more, visit www.360PR.plus.

