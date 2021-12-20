MATTHEW KURPINSKI NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER FOR ITC HOLDINGS CORP.

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Kurpinski has been named Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for ITC Holdings Corp. effective Jan. 1, 2022. He succeeds Ron Hinsley, who has held a dual role and will continue as Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Fortis Inc.

Mr. Kurpinski is responsible for all Information Technology (IT) activities at ITC, including cyber security initiatives. He supports all corporate infrastructure and applications including the Transmission Management System and Enterprise Resource Planning. Mr. Kurpinski previously served as Director, Application Support & Development at ITC, responsible for applications development, implementation and support, and served as the CIP Senior Manager.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience to the position and has proven to be an incredible asset to ITC's information technology team. The initiatives he has led are significant to operating and protecting ITC's transmission grid assets and information," said Jon Jipping, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer for ITC Holdings Corp. "I would also thank Ron for his many contributions to ITC over the years. His leadership was instrumental in building a successful and high performing organization."

Mr. Kurpinski joined ITC in 2012. Prior to joining ITC, he worked for 22 years in the automotive sector in information technology and quality systems management.

Mr. Kurpinski earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University. He resides Northville, Mich. with his wife and youngest daughter.

ABOUT ITC HOLDINGS CORP.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit WWW.ITC-HOLDINGS.COM. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit WWW.FORTISINC.COM.

