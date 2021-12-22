anecdotes Receives its Sixth Compliance Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, anecdotes – the leading Compliance solutions provider – received its ISO 27701 certification, the sixth in the company's aggressive Compliance certification strategy and the most of any Compliance technology solution partner to date.

As the SaaS, cloud-based market continues to grow, Compliance has been thrust to the forefront as a critical business function. For hyper-growth companies in particular, achieving Compliance frameworks is a must-have to secure impactful business deals, strengthen customer relationships, and earn credibility with investors - and many are turning to anecdotes' Compliance OS to action more seamless, integrated, and scalable Compliance programs as they grow.

With Compliance in its DNA, anecdotes has prioritized its own Compliance infrastructure, setting a new standard for the industry today. This includes achieving top information security management frameworks ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27032, and ISO 27701, as well as the data and cloud-centric framework, SOC 2. This level of assurance strengthens anecdotes' position as a trusted partner with customers, serves as a strong proof of concept in demonstrating the value of its solution, and will help facilitate additional growth for anecdotes as it continues to scale.

In order to achieve these Compliance certifications, anecdotes used its own Compliance OS to automate and expedite the process. Through the technology, anecdotes utilized data from the first framework and established an underlying fabric to build off each framework thereafter. As a result, it de-siloed the frameworks, optimized the work, and minimized overall time expenditures to achieve all six frameworks within 2021.

"We're incredibly proud of our Compliance achievements this year and know this is only just the beginning," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and co-founder of anecdotes. "While many startups might overlook the importance of Compliance and only do the bare minimum, we firmly believe in and recognize the power these frameworks provide in enabling business success. That is why we chose to go well beyond what's expected of a company of our size. This initial momentum truly speaks volumes to our deep commitment to Compliance and security as core pillars of our business."

About anecdotes

anecdotes enables cloud-first companies to grow by establishing mature and smart Compliance programs. With anecdotes' comprehensive Compliance solution, paired with unmatched knowledge and a community of experts, startups and hyper-growth companies can generate revenue and enhance trust with customers and partners with ease.

Trusted by enterprises like SimilarWeb, Fiverr, and Riskified, and backed by top VCs, companies turn to anecdotes to drive Compliance efficiency and seamlessly adopt additional InfoSec frameworks. anecdotes is headquartered in Tel Aviv and has offices in Palo Alto and New York. For more information, visit: anecdotes.ai

