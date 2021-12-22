As OTT revenues eclipse those of linear broadcast, it is time to examine its future in media and entertainment

Black Dragon Capital℠ Advisor & Former WWE Global Strategy & Innovation Executive Tracey Arrowood-Shaw Release New White Paper: "Disruption of the Media Industry Part 3" As OTT revenues eclipse those of linear broadcast, it is time to examine its future in media and entertainment

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, released a new white paper, "Disruption of the Media Industry, Part 3," authored by Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, WWE Former Global Strategy and Innovation SVP, and Black Dragon℠ Media Technology and Content Advisor. The conclusion of the Arrowood-Shaw's series considers the future of business and the technology powering OTT's disruptive rise.

Tracey Arrowood-Shaw

The white paper can be downloaded here: Disruption of the Media Industry Part 3 [PDF]

The conclusion to Arrowood-Shaw's thought-provoking series looks ahead to the future of the business and the underlying technology of OTT.

"Now that consumers have embraced OTT, and legacy broadcasters evolve towards 'OTT first' strategies, it's time to think about what the future may bring. It's a challenging time for content owners, but also a time of great opportunity.", said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Advisor in Media, Technology & Strategy of Black Dragon Capital℠ and Former SVP, Global Strategy and Innovation, WWE.

Black Dragon Capital℠ focuses on growth companies in industries disrupted by digitization, including digital commerce, financial services, healthcare, and technology and content management for sports, media, and entertainment. All BDC's professionals and advisors have a unique combination of operational expertise and investment success in their areas of investment.

"Tracey is a renowned industry leader with a remarkable track record in media & entertainment. She has witnessed first-hand the shift from Internet Protocol (IPTV), the traditional means of providing television and film content, to over-the-top (OTT) television, and has successfully helped one of the largest entertainment companies in the world navigate digital transformation. She is the embodiment of the Black Dragon℠ motto, inspired entrepreneurs building inspired companies, and we are privileged to have her share her insights with an industry that we are deeply invested in and are honored to count her among our dedicated team of advisors," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

