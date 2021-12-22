Brixton Appoints New CFO Rick Robertson

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton today announced that Rick Robertson, the former Chief Financial Officer of Municipal Co, Inc., will join Brixton as its new Chief Financial Officer beginning January 3, 2022.

Prior to his current role, he served as Vice President of Commercial Finance at TaylorMade Golf Company where he spent over two decades shaping the golf juggernaut's financials ahead of their acquisition by KPS partners in 2017. In his most recent role, he served as CFO at Municipal Co. where he joined the direct-to-consumer startup in 2019 and has led them to their current financial success in the activewear sector.

Mr. Robertson will be reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Raphael Peck, where he will help lead the organization through the explosive growth. The brand's expansion has been driven by strategic initiatives around aggressive wholesale account focus, digital direct-to-consumer initiatives, a fast-growing women's business launched in 2019, and the growing fleet of Brixton Retail Experiences.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Brixton growth story. The brand is poised for continued success, and the opportunity to help shape the future and build a financial strategy to support our growth is really compelling," said Robertson on the role.

"It was important to find a partner who understood the complexity of our business. Rick brings incredible experience across a variety of operational disciplines that will enable Brixton to accelerate its growth journey," explained Raphael Peck, CEO.

Brixton is a premium lifestyle brand focused on creating consumer connection through art and culture. Keeping the spirit of the past alive through vintage-inspired style, the company designs and builds a full line of men's and women's headwear, apparel, and accessories that is distributed in over 30 countries. Brixton's clean, classic designs include modern twists to their timeless aesthetic, and each piece is constructed with a commitment to delivering quality product customers will want to wear forever. For more information, please visit www.Brixton.com and follow @Brixton.

