Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named to Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald as a "leading business professional in Los Angeles" and named him to their 2021 list of "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in their 40's." The Journal's Publisher and CEO says the feature highlights the top professionals in the region who "demonstrate success inside business and throughout their communities."

The publication reports that Fitzgarrald "looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices. Many of the professionals he advises report up to a 20 percent increase in revenue within the first year."

Fitzgarrald's personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations. "He enjoys empowering professionals to succeed and believes that leaders are made and not born," the feature says. "In 2015, he established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue. Since that time, he has grown the firm into a nationwide, multi-million dollar consultancy."

Equinox Strategy Partners facilitates 12-month, Associate Advancement Accelerator and Business Development Bootcamp programs designed to realize a lawyer's full potential throughout their career and thwart the root causes of burnout. Attorney satisfaction and retention increases when firms invest in training and development programs that facilitate meaningful relationships internally and further the skills and techniques required to take advantage of growth opportunities externally.

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization. Fitzgarrald spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. Fitzgarrald is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and was named to Consulting Magazine's "Top 25 Consultants" earlier this year.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility. For more information, visit EquinoxStrategy.com.

