Guidehouse Insights Estimates the Building Energy Management Systems Market Will Exceed $12 Billion in 2030

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the building energy management systems (BEMSs) global market through 2030, estimates revenue associated with sales of surplus power through the EV fleet charging infrastructure, and discusses market drivers and barriers as the demand for commercial fleet electrification grows.

As many organizations plan to use EVs for their operations, fleet charging will impact the electrical system at fleet facilities. Although some sites will be able to handle the load from EV charging with minimal impacts, the power demands associated with charging EV fleets will likely exceed existing power capacity and management tools at many locations. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the BEMSs market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from $8.8 billion in 2021 to $12.7 billion by 2030.

"The need to add fleet charging infrastructure is anticipated to affect almost 10% of commercial properties," says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Many of these sites need to upgrade their BEMSs, and many more need to install a BEMS solution for the first time to support load management associated with charging EV fleets."

Although upgrades to BEMSs will be necessary, planning is highly complicated and requires site knowledge of current electrical infrastructure and an analysis of the charging configuration required to meet the operational needs of the EV fleet. It also requires the organization to make fundamental decisions about the expertise it needs and how to pay for the charging infrastructure.

The report, The Impact of EV Fleets on Building Energy Management Systems, examines the global market for BEMSs from 2021-2030, as affected by the growing need for commercial fleet electrification. The report also looks at the revenue associated with sales of surplus power enabled by the presence of EV fleet charging infrastructure. It also reviews major global regions segmented by building type while assessing market drivers and barriers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

