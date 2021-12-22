RSA CONFERENCE 2022 MOVES TO JUNE

Citing an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of its community, RSA Conference Moves Its Flagship Cybersecurity Event in San Francisco from February to June 6-9, 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that it has decided to delay its annual cybersecurity conference until June 6-9, 2022. Previously scheduled for February 7-10, 2022, the physical event will still be held at The Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The decision to push back the event was determined after careful consideration and ongoing dialogue with RSA Conference stakeholders.

"The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "With the surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the US and around the world, we believe the best decision we can make is to delay the event until later in the year when we can bring the industry safely together in-person."

RSA Conference will contact all attendees, speakers, event sponsors, exhibitors, and partners regarding the postponement and will be updating the website as information is available. For more information, please visit www.rsaconference.com

