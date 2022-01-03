PLANET FITNESS BECOMES FIRST FITNESS BRAND TO ACHIEVE THE WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is the first fitness brand to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its facilities – nearly 2,200 clubs across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, as well as its company headquarters in Hampton, N.H.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types, advancing human health and well-being through science-backed policies and procedures. Soon displayed in clubs nationwide, look for the WELL Health-Safety seal at Planet Fitness locations and feel safer going inside, when seeing the seal outside.

In order for Planet Fitness to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, IWBI, through third-party experts, has verified that the policies and protocols for all Planet Fitness clubs and its company headquarters meet the rating's requirements for supporting the long-term health and safety needs of its employees, members and guests. This includes holistic aspects of health from improved air flow, hygienic hand washing practices, reduction in hand contact of high-touch surfaces, effective cleaning protocols, robust emergency preparedness and response and more. While supporting organizations to effectively respond to the immediate challenges of COVID-19, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, informed by the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Infections, addresses broader health and safety strategies into the future.

"It's our responsibility and privilege, as a global leader in fitness, to be the first fitness brand to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating," said Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness. "As Planet Fitness has long prioritized the health, wellness and safety of everyone who visits our clubs and our corporate office, we're proud to be recognized for the health-minded environment we're creating for our employees and members. Now more than ever, fitness is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing, and everyone can 'gym confidently' knowing that Planet Fitness meets the highest health, safety and cleanliness standards."

Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States, global co-chair of the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Infections and Distinguished Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona, added, "Physical activity like walking, jogging and weight training can have significant physical, mental and immunological benefits to people of all ages. Planet Fitness' public commitment to maintaining the healthiest spaces in the industry should give an extra level of comfort to those seeking a safe and healthy environment in which to exercise. I am proud to partner with both Planet Fitness and the International WELL Building Institute as they each represent the leader in their respective industries, and am especially pleased to see them work together to ensure the safest, cleanest environment possible for people to exercise. Exercise can reduce the incidence of heart disease, some cancers, high blood pressure and diabetes, while also improving mental health and the body's ability to ward off disease. I congratulate Planet Fitness on once again leading the industry on this important public health and wellness initiative."

"Congratulations to Planet Fitness, the first fitness brand to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgon. "As we enter the New Year, prioritizing health and well-being has never been more important. IWBI is proud to be part of the company's commitment in extending the benefits of people-first places that have been optimized for health and safety to Planet Fitness' millions of members and employees around the world."

All Planet Fitness clubs were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party review and verification, confirming Planet Fitness has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Enterprise Provider, WELL EP, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute in the United States and other countries.

