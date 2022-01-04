Solar Farm Developer (ISS) Offers High IRR Texas Solar Projects to Investors

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) is pleased to announce a great opportunity for Renewable Energy Investors. ISS currently has two (2) Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects available for immediate acquisition in the state of Texas. IS245 is a 125MW(Ac) project located in Fisher County, TX and just 30 miles away in Jones County, TX IS206 is available, a 300MW(Ac) project which will be built on a 2,300-acre pristine flat site. Both projects have planned and engineered to add battery storage later to leverage on higher Power Off Take contracts for the power being produced at these sites. IS245-125MW can be built immediately as all interconnection agreements are in place, long term land leases signed and EPC contracts and pricing in place. IS206-300MW will be ready for construction just months from now.

Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects in Texas for Sale Here!!

The IRR's for both IS245-125MW and IS206-300MW in Texas offer above average returns for the market and as power prices in Texas continue to rise due to the ongoing power shortage in TX these project returns will increase drastically over the years to come. Both projects can be online in 2023 and if an investor's goal is not long-term ownership but a quick exit at COD, we can assist with credit worthy buyers willing to pay top dollar for these operating assets once online. For a client that buys these existing TX projects from ISS we will then grant them first rights on buying future projects from us as they become "Shovel Ready." ISS currently has a 12GW pipeline of early-stage projects in a variety of US states including TX where we have a sizable footprint.

ISS has been the leader in Utility Scale Solar Farm Projects since 2011 and has developed almost 5GW's of projects to date with a current pipeline of early-stage projects that aggregate well over 10GW's. So, what sets ISS apart from the competition? ISS is the Gold Standard when it comes to Utility Scale Solar due to 1) better project sites, 2) lower cost engineered projects for enhanced reliability and ease of expansion at a later date, 3) larger more sophisticated projects for economy of scale which reduces both EPC costs as well as O&M costs once projects are online. ISS normally deals with large credit worthy entities wanting large double digit returns on Utility Scale Solar Plants here in the US. It is quite common for investors to maximize their returns on our projects by selling our solar plants once COD for 50%-150% quick returns. Other buyers of our solar plants like Pension Funds may hold the asset long term for steady long-term returns.

Contact us today if your group seeks Utility Scale Solar Farms in Texas ready for Immediate Construction.

