GOODYEAR NAMES CHRISTIAN GADZINSKI SENIOR DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Christian Gadzinski has been named senior director of Investor Relations. He reports to Christina Zamarro, vice president, Finance & Treasurer.

Christian Gadzinski

"Christian brings a unique perspective to investor relations from his leadership experience at Goodyear in both finance and our North America business," said Darren Wells, executive vice president and CFO. "His Goodyear finance experience includes a prior role in investor relations, which along with his strong communication skills, will make him a valuable resource for the investment community."

"I also want to thank Nick Mitchell for his contributions to investor relations over the past four years and congratulate him as he takes on a new role supporting Goodyear's strategy and business development efforts," added Wells.

Prior to this appointment, Gadzinski was a director and general manager within Goodyear's Commercial Truck Tire & Service Centers. He joined Goodyear in 2007 and previously also held numerous roles in finance, including in business development and investor relations.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company