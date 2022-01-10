Red Lobster® Launches NEW! 3 from the Sea Get a Soup or Salad, Individual-Sized Starter, and Entrée for Just $15.99*

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is helping guests kick off the new year on the right foot – or claw – with the launch of NEW! 3 from the Sea, featuring a soup or salad, individual-sized starter, and entrée for just $15.99!* This new combination option offers great value and a wide variety of menu selections to choose from to create the perfect meal. And of course, every meal is served with guest-favorite, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Guests looking for better-for-you choices to keep their New Year's resolutions can choose items like the House Salad, Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, and the Baja Shrimp Bowl. For those craving something a bit more indulgent, guests can select craveable items like New England Clam Chowder, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, and Shrimp Linguini Alfredo for the perfect comfort meal.

The full 3 from the Sea line-up includes:

Soup or Salad:

New England Clam Chowder Cup

Lobster Bisque Cup (+$1)

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Individual-Sized Starter:

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Entrée:

Fish & Chips

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo

Atlantic Salmon (+$2)

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Baja Shrimp Bowl

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger

Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Guests can enjoy Red Lobster's NEW! 3 from the Sea and other craveable seafood favorites by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ . Find a Red Lobster restaurant location near you by visiting RedLobster.com.

* Offer available for a limited time at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada; not available in Puerto Rico or Guam. Prices higher in New York Times Square, Hawaii, and Canada. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in or To Go; third party delivery excluded. Offer not combinable with any other offer or coupon relating specifically to the soups, salads, starters, or entrées included in this offer. See RedLobster.com for full terms.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok.

