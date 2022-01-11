California Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators

Angela Keierleber of US Grant Elementary in Colton and Baylee Gerges of Boulder Ridge Elementary in Menifee receive national recognition for their best-in-class use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Angela Keierleber of US Grant Elementary in Colton, CA and Baylee Gerges of Boulder Ridge Elementary in Menifee, CA to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Keierleber and Gerges are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend Angela and Baylee for their best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"As an educator with 25 years in the classroom, I am still passionate about expanding my knowledge and growing as a teacher," said Keierleber. "I believe that learning is a lifelong pursuit, so I eagerly look forward to networking and learning from this program and the other teachers in it. I want to bring back new ideas and best practices to use with my students."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in 65 percent of California school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

